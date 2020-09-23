Thompson, Dolores "Cookie" (Koch)

VERONA – Dolores "Cookie" (Koch) Thompson, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Legacy at Noel Manor assisted living facility in Verona, Wis. Cookie was born on Oct. 28, 1930, in Stanton, Neb., to Emil and Elsie (Lehman) Koch. Their family moved to the southern Wisconsin area when Cookie was five years old.

Cookie married Marvin Thompson in 1955 and they were married for 63 years until Marv's passing in 2018. Cookie spent nearly her entire married life on the Thompson family dairy farm on the western edge of Verona. Their former farm is now the location of the new Verona Area High School.

Cookie is survived by her three children, David (Carol) Thompson of Tracy, Calif., Dale (Julie) Thompson of Verona, Wis., and Dawn (Jim) Weber of Delafield. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Jordan (Becky) Thompson of Verona, Wis., Nicholas Thompson of Toledo, Ohio, Anna Thompson of Tracy, Calif., Maggie Weber of Dublin, Ireland, and Sarah Weber of Whitewater, Wis. She was also "Aunt Cookie" to twelve beloved nieces and nephews whom she loved like her own children.

Cookie was a long time member of St. James Lutheran Church in Verona, Wis. She knew Christ and is now home with our Father.

Cookie was a loving spouse, mother and grandmother. She was a hard working farm wife. She also sold Avon for over 25 years and was known by many people in Verona. Like many of her generation, her life was her family. Both mom and dad sacrificed much for the betterment and education of their family.

The family would like to thank many people, including the various pastors of St. James Lutheran church, especially Pastors Kurt Billings and Peter Narum; long time caregiver Tyler (TJ) Butler; and the staff at Noel Manor and Heartland Hospice. We would also like to acknowledge the excellent staff at SSM Dean West Clinic; SSM St. Mary's Hospital and St. Mary's Care Center. We would specifically like to thank Dr. Diana Choles of SSM Dean Clinic for providing exceptional and compassionate care for both Cookie and Marv for many years.

Due to Covid, a private funeral service will be held at St. James Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Verona Cemetery, Verona, Wis. A live stream of Cookie's funeral service will be available at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Directions to join the live stream can be found on the Ryan Funeral Home website or visit St. James youtube channel: StJamesVerona.

In lieu of flowers if you are so inclined, please consider a donation to St. James Lutheran church, St. Mary's Foundation or the charity of your choice.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625