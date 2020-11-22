Ward, Dolores M. "Dee"

MADISON - Dolores M. "Dee" Ward, age 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with several health issues. She was born on Sept. 9, 1934, in Madison, Wis., to Edmund and Ida (Ziegler) Hensen.

Dolores graduated from Central High School in 1952. She loved spending time with her family, playing bingo, playing cards, spending time in her garden and watching her favorite TV show, "Everybody Loves Raymond." George Strait and Dean Martin were among her favorite singers. Dolores was also an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan. Dolores loved with all her heart and soul and cherished the love she had for her family above all else.

Dolores is survived by her husband of 66 years, James; three children, Kathleen Paulson, Gary Ward of Madison, and Jeffrey Ward of Madison; four grandchildren, Reed Paulson, Natalie Halbert, Jenna Dube of Florida, and Tammy Ward of Florida; two great-grandchildren, Siri and Jasper Dube, both from Florida; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Donald Hensen.

We would like to express our deepest appreciation to St. Mary's Hospital, the Villa in Middleton and Four Winds Manor in Verona.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made out to the Villa in Middleton.

No services will be held at this time.

