MONONA - Don W. Popanz, age 98, of Monona, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at BeeHive Homes. He was born on Feb. 9, 1923, in Evansville, Wis. the son of Orville and Catherine Popanz.

Don married Lola Mae Chase on Jan. 21, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa. He served in the U.S. Army from January 1943 until December of 1945 in New Guinea, New Caledonia and the Philippines.

Don worked as a print shop supervisor for the Department of Administration, for 26 years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed spending time with family and his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Don is survived by his daughters, Debra (Gregory) Taylor and Kathy (Bruce) Egli; grandchildren, Nathan Egli, Meghan (Bryan Duff) Taylor and Melissa (Kyle Merritt) Taylor; two great-grandchildren, Kieran Duff and Harlow Duff; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lola; his parents; and two brothers, Orville (Shirley) Popanz Jr. and Carl (Lois) Popanz.

A graveside service will be held at MAPLE HILL CEMETERY, 200 Cemetery St., Evansville, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Don's name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

