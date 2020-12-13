Berge, Dona Jean (Taylor)

STOUGHTON - Dona Jean (Taylor) Berge, a lovely soul, was born in Rockford, Ill., on a crisp March 1st in 1938. She took her final earthly breath Dec. 9, 2020. A graduate of Cambridge High School in Wisconsin, she met and married Roger Berge. They raised their three kids on their farm in rural Stoughton, Wis. While caring for her family she also worked at various places in various roles, meeting and making lifelong friends. Her love for horses was cultivated early on, and she shared and saw the same enjoyment in her children.

After the kids were off to college and work, she and Roger moved to the Babson Arabian Horse Farm in Dixon, Ill. She began learning about and creating stained glass, repairing some antique pieces for churches. A voracious reader, she thoroughly enjoyed spending time gathering books from favorite or interesting authors at the library, any yard sale or sharing books back and forth with friends and family. She also enjoyed browsing old wood furniture, choosing several pieces she refinished, repaired, and re-loved.

Dona was preceded in death by her parents, Owen J. and Ruth I. (Bymaster) Taylor; her step-mother, Dorothy (Renly) Taylor; and a brother, Owen E. Taylor. She is survived by her brothers, Lane (Judy) Taylor and John (Jackie) Taylor; her husband, Roger; her children, Ronna (Neil), Ross (Sharon) and Rita (Mark); her grandchildren, Cristyl (Josh), Brienne (Ryann), Ethan (Abby), Ben, Mikayla (Kelsey), Erik (Ellyn), Jordan and Ashley; and great-grandchildren, Zoe, Caitie, Hoyt, Karlie Jo and Madelyn, with two yet to be met.

At Dona's request, there will be no services. Take time to love and cherish your family for life is fleeting. She lived and loved deeply and gave as she could, with encouragement and support to those near her. We are honored to celebrate the dash between her days. We encourage you to do the same. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

