Donald Anderson
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI

Anderson, Donald C.

MADISON/SUN PRAIRIE - Donald C. "Buck" Anderson, age 86, passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Sun Prairie on May 8, 1935, the son of Milford and Alta (Broome) Anderson.

Donald entered the U.S. Marines at 17 years of age and was honorable discharged in 1960. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Gaumitz on May 19, 1956, and they enjoyed 52 years of marriage before her death in 2008. Donald and Marilyn raised five children together while living in Sun Prairie. He retired from Madison Concrete and Pipe after 38 years of service. Donald enjoyed many fishing trips to Canada and many years of deer hunting with family and friends. He was a first-rate card player, huge sports fan, and spent many years playing in horseshoe leagues.

Donald is survived by his five children, Donald P. Anderson, Laurie (Richie) Woodstock, Penny (Dan) Jacobs, David (Brenda) Anderson, and Becky Anderson. He also has eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He is further survived by his brother, Tom (Sherry) Anderson; and his sister, Carol Stanek.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; his parents; his brother, Art Anderson; and his sister, Darlene Martinson.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary's for their care of Dad during his hospitalization.

Buck was a good son, husband, father, grandpa, brother and friend to all.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 19, 2021.
