Bender, Donald Dean

MADISON - Donald Dean Bender, 83, passed away at American Center Hospital and went to his heavenly home on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Joann; and children, Paul, Kari (Mark), Susie and Bill; and his grandchildren.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Memories can be left at www.866allfaiths.com.