Braaten, Donald L.

JANESVILLE - Donald L. Braaten, age 70, died May 7, 2020, at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital, Milwaukee. He was born in Aurora, Ill., the son of Donald and Elizabeth (Platt) Braaten. He graduated from Thornridge High School, Dolton, Ill., where he was a football and basketball stand-out. He went on to play football at Western Illinois University. Don proudly served his country in the U. S. Marine Corp, and after a tour in Vietnam he continued his education at Milton College where he also played football. Shortly after college he took up auto racing. He continued to race for over 20 years, eventually owning and driving the Lola T-530 VDS Can Am car featured in Paul Newman's movie "Circuit." As an avid Chicago Bears fan, one of the highlights of his racing years was sharing the track, and his racing bus, with Walter Peyton.

Don was a successful businessman, owning and operating Braaten Oil Company for 30 years. In 1988, Braaten Oil was named the Inc. 500 list of fastest growing privately held companies in America. He was an exacting but fair employer, always taking care of his employees with generous benefit packages. He was known to dress as Santa and drive throughout Southern Wisconsin handing out Christmas bonuses to his store employees.

Don served on many professional boards and committees and supported numerous community organizations. He was an active member of the Lions Club for many years. He was a major contributor to the formation of Janesville's Pop Werner Football League, also sponsoring his team, the Braaten Oil Bears for many years. In 1995, Don had the idea to start the Amoco Jobbers MACC Fund golf outing, and along with a group of his business associates, held the first outing at Evergreen Golf Course. The Amoco (now BP) MACC Fund golf outing is still going strong and has to date raised over 1.6 million dollars to fight childhood cancer.

After his retirement in 2004 Don agreed to "foster" a rescue dog. Anyone who knew Don knew that dog was never going to leave his care and that is just what happened. He adopted Sonny and started his next venture by having him trained as a Certified Therapy Dog. Over the years Don and Sonny visited many care facilities, veterans' homes, and schools throughout the state. Don took great pleasure in seeing a quadriplegic raise his hand for the first time to pet Sonny's head and felt great sorrow when he and Sonny would return to a facility to find a friend had passed on. Eventually Sonny was joined by Beau and the three of them spent many happy years continuing their dog therapy visits.

Don was a life-long Episcopalian and a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, where he had served on many committees and was a past vestry member. He was preceded in death by Father Thomas Brady of St. Clements Episcopal Church, Harvey, Ill., his family's priest, friend, and mentor, who viewed the Braaten clan as "his kids" after the death of their father.

Don was very close to his twelve nieces and nephews, never missing a football game, and was even known to chauffer them to prom in one of his collector cars, complete with chauffer's cap. "Uncle Donnie" was the caring grandfather replacement for the grandfather they never got to know.

Don is survived by his siblings, Pamela Alberico of Vernon Hills, Ill., Stephanie Hanson of Racine, Kimberly and Jerry Davis of Janesville, and Mark and Kathy Braaten of Brookfield; 12 nieces and nephews, Lara, Tony, Matthew, Gina, Elizabeth, Jerry, Alicia, Andrew, Gwen, Maddie, Don and Tom; best friend since high school, Ron Hudson; faithful dog, Beau; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Elizabeth Braaten; life-long friend and brother-in-law, Julius Alberico; and the love of his life, Kelly Dickus.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at ALL SAINTS ANGLICAN CHURCH, 169 South Academy Street. Committal will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, followed by Military Honors. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, All Saints Anglican Church, or the BP MAACC Fund, 10000 W. Innovation Drive, Suite 135, Milwaukee, WI 53226.

