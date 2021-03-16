Menu
Donald "Don" Breitenbach
Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Breitenbach, Donald "Don"

MCFARLAND - Donald "Don" Breitenbach, age 94, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home in McFarland. He was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on Feb. 27, 1927, the son of Otto and Blanche (Clapp) Breitenbach Sr. Don graduated from Edgewood High School and received his Bachelor of Business Administration in 1949 from the University of Wisconsin. Don served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1946 and was stationed in Sheboygan. He married Evelyn (Curtis) Breitenbach on Jan. 20, 1951.

Don worked for 42.5 years at American Family Insurance, starting as a mail clerk and ending his career as VP of MIS. He and his wife, Evie, were one of the founding members Christ the King Church in McFarland, Wis. They were also founding members of St. Dennis Church, Madison.

Don was a prolific reader and knew the world through his books. His favorite subject was history. He did not have the opportunity to travel but had extensive knowledge of many cultures and countries.

He was an avid bowler on the American Family bowling league for 50 years.

He was a hobby golfer and loved to play rounds with his son, Scott, his son-in-law, Eric, and grandchildren. He insisted on walking every hole until he was unable. Don loved to play cards, most notably cribbage, euchre and Sheepshead. He loved music. He performed his first piano recital at age 8. He taught himself to play jazz at the age of 50 and started a small jazz band and played weddings and small events. He and Evie were members of the Madison Jazz Society. As a UW alum, Don enjoyed supporting Badgers athletics. He was a season ticket holder for over 50 years, attending football, hockey and basketball games. Go Badgers! He always enjoyed taking his family to the games.

Don served on the McFarland School Board for 12 years and was president for the last five years. The highlight of his term was giving his son his high school diploma. Throughout all of Don's activities he was passionate about sharing experiences and enriching the lives of his children and grandchildren.

Don had a gift to make everyone he met feel welcome. He and his wife, Evie, instilled that value to their children and grandchildren. Don was well loved and respected by everyone he knew. He and Evie have left behind a great legacy. He will be greatly missed.

Don is survived by his children, Lynne (David) Larson, Kathryn Schmidt, Kurt (Laura) Breitenbach, Janet (Eric) Comstock and Scott (Ann) Breitenbach; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and son-in-law, John Casey.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Evelyn; parents, Otto and Blanche Breitenbach Sr.; children, Mark Breitenbach, and Karen Breitenbach Casey; foster child, Verdell Hollow Horn Bear; and siblings, Mary Jane Breitenbach, Warren Breitenbach and Otto Breitenbach Jr.

A special thank you to Janet Comstock and Scott Breitenbach for their unwavering and loving devotion to their father's care; to Eric Comstock for the support in caring for his father-in-law, Don; to Amanda Breitenbach and Jessie Comstock for their love and support in taking care of their grandfather; to Agrace Hospice Staff in helping to keep Don home; and to Dr. Musa and staff for their loving care.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, on Thursday, March 18. A private family service will follow at 12 p.m. A livestream of the service will be available to those unable to attend. To view the livestream please visit, https://youtu.be/1TbNYfrzBoY. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Agrace Hospice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257



Published by Madison.com on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home – North Side Chapel – Madison
2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending blessings and fond memories of a slumber party at the Breitenbach "ranch" for a bunch of Lynne's friends. This was in the 1960s and so I it's vague, but I will never forget the wonderful hospitality extended to a bunch of adolescent girls, and the experience of waking up to watch the sunrise in a beautiful horse pasture. Later in my life, while working for a local hospice, I believe I visited the family when Evelyn was nearing the end of her life. May they both be remembered well. Lynne--thanks for that wonderful gathering so many long years ago.
Karen Reppen
March 23, 2021
I'm sad to read about Don's passing. He was always so kind to me and showed interest in knowing about my life. I first got to know him as a very young member of the teacher's union negotiating team in McFarland. We may have had different options on subjects , but he was always respectful of others. I remember his son Scott as a student in my art classes, and his daughter Lynn was one of my first art student teachers from the UW. Later in life Don would often stop and buy flowers for his wife at my wife's store, The Petal Patch. Don would always tell her to say hi to me. He gave a great deal of his time and energy to McFarland Schools. He helped make it the strong district it is today . Don will be missed by many who were impacted by his kindness. My sincere condolences to his family. Gary Schneider
Gary Schneider
March 17, 2021
Don was an amazing human being and a wonderful always welcoming, neighbor.
Jan & Lou Kwiatkowski
March 16, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to you all. Don was a dear friend to our late father Norb. They worked at AMFam together and played golf throughout the years.
Vanden Heuvel's
March 16, 2021
Dear Breitenbach Family, We are sad to learn of the passing of your beloved father. What a great and inspirational man he was. The footprint he leaves behind on earth and in your hearts is large and a difficult one to fill. Unfortunately we are on vacation and will not be able to attend the visitation. We are sending our heartfelt sympathy to all of you during this sad time. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Sherry and Rob Blanchar
March 16, 2021
