Breitenbach, Donald "Don"

MCFARLAND - Donald "Don" Breitenbach, age 94, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home in McFarland. He was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on Feb. 27, 1927, the son of Otto and Blanche (Clapp) Breitenbach Sr. Don graduated from Edgewood High School and received his Bachelor of Business Administration in 1949 from the University of Wisconsin. Don served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1946 and was stationed in Sheboygan. He married Evelyn (Curtis) Breitenbach on Jan. 20, 1951.

Don worked for 42.5 years at American Family Insurance, starting as a mail clerk and ending his career as VP of MIS. He and his wife, Evie, were one of the founding members Christ the King Church in McFarland, Wis. They were also founding members of St. Dennis Church, Madison.

Don was a prolific reader and knew the world through his books. His favorite subject was history. He did not have the opportunity to travel but had extensive knowledge of many cultures and countries.

He was an avid bowler on the American Family bowling league for 50 years.

He was a hobby golfer and loved to play rounds with his son, Scott, his son-in-law, Eric, and grandchildren. He insisted on walking every hole until he was unable. Don loved to play cards, most notably cribbage, euchre and Sheepshead. He loved music. He performed his first piano recital at age 8. He taught himself to play jazz at the age of 50 and started a small jazz band and played weddings and small events. He and Evie were members of the Madison Jazz Society. As a UW alum, Don enjoyed supporting Badgers athletics. He was a season ticket holder for over 50 years, attending football, hockey and basketball games. Go Badgers! He always enjoyed taking his family to the games.

Don served on the McFarland School Board for 12 years and was president for the last five years. The highlight of his term was giving his son his high school diploma. Throughout all of Don's activities he was passionate about sharing experiences and enriching the lives of his children and grandchildren.

Don had a gift to make everyone he met feel welcome. He and his wife, Evie, instilled that value to their children and grandchildren. Don was well loved and respected by everyone he knew. He and Evie have left behind a great legacy. He will be greatly missed.

Don is survived by his children, Lynne (David) Larson, Kathryn Schmidt, Kurt (Laura) Breitenbach, Janet (Eric) Comstock and Scott (Ann) Breitenbach; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and son-in-law, John Casey.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Evelyn; parents, Otto and Blanche Breitenbach Sr.; children, Mark Breitenbach, and Karen Breitenbach Casey; foster child, Verdell Hollow Horn Bear; and siblings, Mary Jane Breitenbach, Warren Breitenbach and Otto Breitenbach Jr.

A special thank you to Janet Comstock and Scott Breitenbach for their unwavering and loving devotion to their father's care; to Eric Comstock for the support in caring for his father-in-law, Don; to Amanda Breitenbach and Jessie Comstock for their love and support in taking care of their grandfather; to Agrace Hospice Staff in helping to keep Don home; and to Dr. Musa and staff for their loving care.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, on Thursday, March 18. A private family service will follow at 12 p.m. A livestream of the service will be available to those unable to attend. To view the livestream please visit, https://youtu.be/1TbNYfrzBoY. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Agrace Hospice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

