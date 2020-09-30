Daniewicz, Donald D.

SAUK CITY - Donald D. Daniewicz, age 85, passed away at UW Hospital in Madison on Saturday morning, Sept. 26, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee on June 29, 1935, to the late Victor and Helen (Kamuda) Daniewicz. Following High School, Don worked various jobs before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Jean Norman on Oct. 24, 1959, in West Allis. Don worked for a steel company for a few years and later became a salesman for Knights of Columbus Life Insurance. He and his family moved from Waukesha to Tomah and eventually settled in Sauk City, his home for the last 37 years. Don was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and a very active member of the Knights of Columbus, Blackhawk Chapter. He was previously a Grand Knight and served with the KC Honor Guard. Don enjoyed photography, fishing and camping, bowling and many of the items he built in his woodshop can be seen in his home.

Don is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Cindy Marshall, Victor (Carmen) Daniewicz, Renee (Richard) Peters, and David Daniewicz; grandchildren, Jessie, Angie, Alex, Matt, Jason, Adam, Isaac, Greg, and Justin; nine great-grandchildren; and stepbrother, Robert Papke. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two deceased infant children; siblings, Sister Victorine, Sister Genevieve, Wanda Augustowski, Lydia Rapey, and Helen Daniewicz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2020, ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 115 Madison St., Sauk City. A visitation for Don will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be prayed at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home. The burial will be held in the St. Aloysius Cemetery after the mass.

Don's family would like to thank his in-home caregivers, Sauk Prairie EMT and First Responders, Sauk Prairie Healthcare and UW Hospital for Don's care.

Memorials may be given in Don's name to St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City.