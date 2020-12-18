Gross, Donald B.

WONEWOC - Donald B. Gross, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Don is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Annette; four children, Joanne (John) Blum of Hudson, Thomas (Bonnie) Gross of Reedsburg, Mary (Jeffrey) Weigel of Platteville and Dale (Kristine) Gross of Hutchinson, Minn.; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Private family funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wonewoc on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting; for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.