Donald Hahn
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020

Hahn, Donald Russell

STOUGHTON - Donald Russell Hahn, age 94, of Stoughton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at New Glarus Home. He was born on July 24, 1926, in St. Paul, Minn., the son of Rudolph and Bertha (Wittstock) Hahn.

Don grew up in Shorewood, graduated from Madison West High School and served in the U.S. Merchant Marines during World War II. He married Hazel Thresher on Jan. 26, 1953, in Madison. Donald worked as a building engineer for Cuna Mutual Insurance for over 40 years. He was a very active lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, serving wherever asked.

Don is survived by his three daughters, Lucinda "Cindy" Wright, Eldora "Dorey" (Leon "Butch") Luick and Lynette (Brian) Benzine; two brothers, Wayne (Ruth) Hahn and Douglas (Janet) Hahn; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel; parents; and brother, Harold Hahn.

Private family services were held. Burial took place at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Don's name to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Published by Madison.com on Nov. 15, 2020.
