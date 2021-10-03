Janquart, Donald George

WAUNAKEE - On Sept. 29, 2021, Donald George Janquart's kind heart wore out. He went peacefully and was surrounded by his adoring family at the time of his passing. Don recently resided at Home Again Assisted Living in Waunakee after living at Westshire Village in the town of Westport for the past 20 years. He was born on July 24, 1928, to Irvie and Ruby Janquart in Menominee, Mich. He graduated from Menominee High School, and in 1950 he married his sweetheart, Mary Jeanne (Menigoz). Don and Mary celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary this year. Mary was a devoted partner who selflessly cared for Don for the past two years. Shortly after their wedding, Don entered the U.S. Army, where he served in the Korean Conflict. Sergeant Janquart was awarded the Meritorious Bronze Star Medal for his service. He had a quick wit, and his good natured jokes made everyone feel comfortable. Don enjoyed music and sang in the choir of St. Peter Catholic Church for many years. Don had a zest for life and especially enjoyed anything outdoors. His family will cherish memories of family pontoon rides and gatherings at the cottage he and Mary owned for 40 years on Lake Wisconsin. He loved a challenging game of euchre with family and friends and treasured the time he spent fishing and hunting with his son and grandsons.

Don dearly loved his grandchildren, Eric Janquart, Andy Janquart, Nick (Hayley) Corson-Dosch and Natalie Dosch (Alex Crain). In addition to his grandchildren, he is survived by his loving wife, Mary; son, Tom (Cathy) Janquart; daughter, Sharon (Tom) Dosch; sister, Marylynn (Greg) Meyer; sister-in-law, Loyce Janquart; and many other relatives, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dick and Eugene; and sister, Lois.

Dear Dad, we hope you have made it to the happy hunting grounds in the heavens. Our family wishes to thank our father's physician, Dr. Eve Paretsky, and the caring staff at Home Again Assisted Living and Agrace Hospice, who provided compassionate assistance.

