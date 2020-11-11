Karraker, Donald "Don"

DEFOREST - Don Karraker passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 7, 2020, at the American Center in Madison, Wis. He was born in 1935 in Sandusky, Wis., to Francis "Frank" and Mary (McMahan) Karraker. He grew up in Madison, attended Sherman School and graduated from East High School, and then moved to DeForest and has resided there since 1964. He married Cynthia Knoche on Feb. 13, 1954, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Madison, Wis. He worked 35 years for Wisconsin Bell, retiring in 1991. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed time at his cabin in the north woods. He loved playing sports, including bowling, slow-pitch softball and golf, with one hole in one, and watching the Green Bay Packers and UW sports team. He enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia "Cindy" Karraker; two sons, Don Karraker and Doug (Barb) Karraker; six grandchildren, Thomas (Jen) Karraker, Nathan (Ashley) Karraker, Anna (Kyle) Polzin, Sara (Jon) Karraker, Mike Karraker, Jamie (Brett) Holliday; and six great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Francis, John and Dean; and daughter-in-law, Carol.

There will be no visitation or service, per his request.

The family would like to thank the DeForest EMTs and Chartwell Home Health for their kindness and support the last couple of months.

