DODGEVILLE - Donald Elmer Kobbervig, age 101, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Bloomfield HCR. Donald was born on Oct. 22, 1918, in Springfield Township, rural Mount Horeb, to Albert and Ida Belle (Beard) Kobbervig. He married Anna "Jerry" Dale on July 14, 1942. He was drafted into the U.S. Army where he fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Upon return, he resumed farming and in 1964 he became Manager of F.S. Co-op Feedmill until retiring in 1984. Donald was a dedicated member of Grace Lutheran Church and was active in many area Veteran's Organizations.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jerry, on May 19, 2015, after enjoying almost 73 years of marriage.

Donald is survived by his son, Harold Kobbervig of Racine; his daughter, Janis Uselmann of Oregon and her children, Adam Uselmann and Erika Linberg; a great-granddaughter, Anna Linberg; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at EAST SIDE CEMETERY in Dodgeville. Feel free to bring a chair if you would like.

A visitation will be held at the LULLOFF-PETERSON-HOUCK FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to. Online condolences may be made at www. houckfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated.

