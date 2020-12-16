Kramer, Donald George

MADISON - In the early morning of Dec. 11, 2020, Donald George Kramer passed away in his sleep. Born in Milwaukee in 1931 to a family of immigrants, Don grew up in Milwaukee and Delafield. He graduated from Saint John's Military Academy and the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He served in the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne Division. While in university, he met the young woman who would become the love of his life, Elizabeth "Betty" Burkart.

Don and Betty married in 1955. They started their family in a small house in south Madison. Don went into the insurance profession, where he became a successful and respected leader. In 1963, they moved into a new home and raised a family of six children. Over the years the Kramers enjoyed friendships with dear neighbors who were like family, enjoying many backyard barbecues with Don playing guitar. Don and Betty continue to enjoy lasting and warm relationships with neighbors and friends. The family sends its sincere gratitude and love to these special people.

Don passed away when his physical body started to give out, though his mind never left him. He was able to tell all his children he loved them before passing, and of course Betty was by his side. He is survived by his beloved spouse, Elizabeth Kramer; little sister, Kathleen Kramer of Fond du Lac; children, James (Shoko Miyagi) Kramer of Madison, Fred Kramer of Luxembourg, Mary (Jose Alvarez) Kramer of Miami and Jeanie Kramer of Madison; and grandchildren, Joseph, Luke, and Sam Kramer, and Jose and Elizabeth Alvarez. Two beloved adult children, Margaret "Peggy" and William "Bill," and brother, Robert (Carol) Kramer, passed before Don, and we believe they are now reunited. The family is grateful to the staff at UW Hospital, wonderfully supportive neighbors, and all the friends and relatives who provided warmth and love. Also, thank you to Saint Thomas Aquinas Church.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. A celebration of Don's life is planned for a future and appropriate date. To view and sign this guestbook, and to see details about a livestream of the Mass, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

