Lasee, Donald Henry

LODI - Donald Henry Lasee died peacefully at his home on Dec. 12, 2021, at the age of 88 years.

He is survived by Kendra, his loving wife of 35 years; their children, June Bornholdt (Tony), Jean Lasee, Russell Lasee, Robin Trzecinski (Jamie), and Dave, Bob (Cathie), Mike, Chris (Vicky), Rik, Bill Munson and Catherine Lasee; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH, ST. PATRICK CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, with the Rev. Father Joseph Baker presiding, and will be livestreamed at btcatholic.us/mass. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery. Visitation will be at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a KC Rosary service beginning at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held at the church on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 S. Main St.

(608) 592-3201