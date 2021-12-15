Menu
Donald Lasee
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Lodi
157 S. Main St
Lodi, WI

Lasee, Donald Henry

LODI - Donald Henry Lasee died peacefully at his home on Dec. 12, 2021, at the age of 88 years.

He is survived by Kendra, his loving wife of 35 years; their children, June Bornholdt (Tony), Jean Lasee, Russell Lasee, Robin Trzecinski (Jamie), and Dave, Bob (Cathie), Mike, Chris (Vicky), Rik, Bill Munson and Catherine Lasee; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH, ST. PATRICK CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, with the Rev. Father Joseph Baker presiding, and will be livestreamed at btcatholic.us/mass. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery. Visitation will be at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a KC Rosary service beginning at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held at the church on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 S. Main St.

(608) 592-3201


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Rosary
4:30p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Lodi
157 S. Main St P.O. Box 17, Lodi, WI
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Lodi
157 S. Main St P.O. Box 17, Lodi, WI
Dec
17
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH, ST. PATRICK CHURCH
521 Fair St., Lodi, WI
Dec
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH, ST. PATRICK CHURCH,
521 Fair St, Lodi, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Lodi
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were so sorry to hear about Don's passing. Dave will miss so many things! Him fishing on the pier, listening to his stories. He will be truly missed!
Dave and Dotty Sutfin
Friend
December 20, 2021
