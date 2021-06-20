Menu
Donald Murphy
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Murphy, Donald R.

MADISON – Donald R. Murphy, age 89, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Now that COVID-19 restrictions have lifted, a funeral service will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 1:30 p.m. until the start of the service. Military rites will follow the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
1:30p.m.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH,
602 Everglade Drive, Madison, WI
Jun
25
Funeral
2:00p.m.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH
602 Everglade Drive, Madison, WI
