MADISON – Donald R. Murphy, age 89, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Now that COVID-19 restrictions have lifted, a funeral service will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 1:30 p.m. until the start of the service. Military rites will follow the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

