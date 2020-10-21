Osten, Donald E.

OREGON - Donald E. Osten, age 75, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on May 23, 1945, in Milwaukee, the son of Harvey and Alfreda (Evanson) Osten. On March 22, 1969, Donald married Kathleen Beth (Tapscott) Osten.

Donald completed his undergraduate degree at UW-Madison and earned his Ph.D. at Oregon State University. Prior to retirement he enjoyed a career as a scientist. In his free time, he enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing, and hunting with his wife. He also enjoyed photography, cross country skiing and playing Sheepshead with the family and friends at the Senior Center.

Donald is survived by two daughters, Melissa (Rodney Byers) Little and Johanna (Bob Worthington) Osten; three brothers, Tom (Patricia) Osten, Jim (Susan) Osten and John (Shelia) Osten; two sisters, Linda (Matt) Kowalewski and Katherine (Richard Thompson) Osten; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Kathleen Beth Osten.

Private family services will be held. The family would like to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for all of their wonderful care given to Don. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515