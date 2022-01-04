Robinson, Donald Hughes

JANESVILLE - Donald Hughes Robinson, 74, passed away peacefully at his home in Janesville surrounded by family. Don was born in Preston, England the son of William & Anne (Roxby) Robinson, and is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Michael and sister, Patricia.

Don attended St. Andrews Secondary School and was apprenticed to the automotive trades at 16. He emigrated to Toronto, Canada in 1971 and eventually joined his brother, Michael and sister, Pat in Australia in 1972. There he met and married Ruth Huber, an American teacher working in Sydney in 1975.

Don and Ruth initially made their home in Belleville, Wis., where, over the course of 30 years, they were actively involved in the community. They raised a family, founded youth and high school soccer programs, and built a car wash business named after their two sons, Adam and Andy. In addition to the car wash, Don pursued a life-long love of cars by owning his own gas station and becoming an award-winning service director overseeing six franchises of car service and body shop work. Don enjoyed traveling, especially the Viking Cruises he and Ruth were able to take.

Don is survived by his wife; his sons, Adam (Kate Cilek), Andrew (Kendra Gefke); and grandchildren, Lucas, Liam, Lilah and Carlaijah; brothers-in-law, Tom Huber (Joe, Ross, Tori, and Jett) and George Eastham (Melanie, Mark, Mikayla, and Bree); sisters-in-law, Rita Huber and Chiara Robinson (Jonathan). He also leaves behind his devoted Golden Retriever who he named Lady Gaga.

Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville. The Rev. Neil Deupree will preside. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of services at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Agrace Hospice (Janesville) or ECHO (65 S. High Street, Janesville, WI). A YouTube live stream of Don's funeral will be available on his obituary page at www.apfelwolfe.com

The family is politely asking that individuals who have not been fully vaccinated to please refrain from attending the visitation and memorial service. Masks are still encouraged by others attending.