Sanner, Donald Melvin

EVANSVILLE - Donald Melvin Sanner, age 75, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis. He married Phyllis Kilztman on Dec. 9, 1967.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at WARD-HURTLEY FUNERAL HOME, Evansville. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Mount Hope Cemetery in Brooklyn, Wis. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required.