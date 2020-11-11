Schultz, Donald Arthur

BLACK EARTH – Donald Arthur Schultz was born in Deerfield, Wis., on Feb. 5, 1930, to Arthur and Gerda (Isaacson) Schultz. He passed away at his home on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. He attended grade school in Deerfield until his family moved to Madison in 1942 where he attended Madison Central High and graduated in 1947. He then attended UW Madison where he earned a BBA and graduated in February 1952.

The most important event in his life occurred on June 16, 1951, when he married the beautiful Beverly Jane Paske. Donald and Beverly built their first place in Monona in 1955 and lived there until 1967, when they purchased a small farm in Vermont Township. He was a member of Vermont Lutheran Church where he served several years on the council and two years as president. He also served on the school board at the Wisconsin Heights district for seven years as District Clerk.

Don worked at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection from 1967 to 1989 where he was the Director of the Bureau of Trade Practices. His affiliation with the U.S. Naval Reserve for 42 years was a matter of great pride for Don. He attained the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer (E-8) and served as an instructor for many years at the Madison USNR unit. Don was a member of Black Earth/Mazomanie Masonic Lodge #97 where he served as Worshipful Master for two years. He was a 32nd degree mason and was awarded a 60-year membership certificate in 2017. He was also a member of the Zor Shriners and Scottish Rites of Madison, Wis.

Don was a wonderful man of God. He will be remembered as a man who always wanted the best for his family. He always provided advice, love and support in whatever endeavor his family chose. His generosity and compassion will always be remembered. Don was a big fan of the great outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping in the North Woods with his family. He could regularly be found tinkering with homemade gadgets, finding creative ways to fix stuff around the farm, and tending to his garden or fruit trees. You could frequently hear him speaking Pig Latin, and he was constantly falling head over heels for his wife, Beverly.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Beverly; his daughter, Julie (Daryl) Endres; his son, Craig (Kazuko) Schultz; and his son-in-law, William Haack. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jenna Endres, Janelle (Travis) Dyreson, Shana (Curtis) Schroeder and Jai (Katie) Haack; great-grandchildren, Maddy and Amelia; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Haack; his father; and his mother.

A private funeral service will be held at Vermont Lutheran Church in Black Earth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vermont Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare. The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Lisa Mahoney and Kristen Seibel and the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for all of the wonderful care they provided Don during the end of his life and for helping him to be able to remain at home with his wife as he wished. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. - John 3:16

May you rest in the arms of Jesus forever.

