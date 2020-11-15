Schwartz, Donald W., Jr.

MADISON - Donald W. Schwartz Jr., age 72, of Madison, passed away from a serious sepsis infection on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at his home.

He worked for Madison Gas and Electric and retired in 2000 after a long-dedicated career of 25 years.

Don enjoyed many trips to beautiful islands where he could dive and explore. He loved hunting, fishing, gambling (with Steve) and fast cars. Don could fix anything. If Don couldn't fix it, he'd rebuild it.

Don is survived by his wife, Jayne; daughter, Dawn (Rob); stepson, Gary; father, Donald Sr.; brother, Thomas; mother-in-law, Frances McKenzie; brother-in-law, Steve Switzky; and brother and sister in-law, Stephen and Theresa McKenzie. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces and cousins. Don had many wonderful neighbors, lifelong school breakfast buddies and dear friends from the Multiple Myeloma support group whom he cherished. Last but not least, Don had a love for all his pets, past and present.

The family wishes to "Thank" all of Don's doctors and nurses, especially Dr. Walter Longo, Dr. Natalie Callander, nurse Carolyn and the many other supportive care team members of B6-6 at the UW Hospital. Their exceptional care cannot be matched anywhere. Our thanks for the loving care and support from Heartland Hospice.

Per Don's request, there will be no services, but donations can be made in his name to the Trillium Research Fund.

The Trillium Fund was established to facilitate Multiple Myeloma research here in Madison at the Wisconsin Institute of Medical Research. Donations can be made in Don's name to the Trillium Fund. Checks can be made payable to the "UW Foundation – Trillium Fund" and sent to UW Carbone Cancer Center, University of Wisconsin Foundation, 1848 University Ave, Madison, WI 53726.

