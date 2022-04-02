Menu
Donald R. "Papa" Silver

PARDEEVILLE - Donald R. "Papa" Silver, 91 of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, on Monday, February 14, 2022, with his family by his side.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville. Inurnment with full military honors will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.

Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.



Published by Madison.com on Apr. 2, 2022.
