STOUGHTON - Donald J. Skeels, age 73, of Stoughton, Wis., passed away on Dec. 10, 2021, with his family at his side.

Don was born on Aug. 24, 1948, to Donald and Marion Skeels of Adrian, Mich. He was joined by two brothers, Mark and Matt. Don was a competitive swimmer in high school and college. He also studied landscape architecture and graduated from Michigan State University.

After graduating, Don moved to Denver where he met Lorie, the love of his life. In 1979, they were married under a rock in Red Rocks Park. They later moved to Wisconsin where they raised two sons, Ben and Ethan. When Lorie was diagnosed with MS in 1990, Don poured his heart and soul into caring for her. He dedicated his life to being her loving husband and devoted caregiver until she passed away in 2015.

Don was a skilled handyman and spent a lot of time fixing things up. He was a collector of fine junk and never let a thing go to waste. He had a special talent with plants and was able to revive them for family and friends when needed. A perfect day for Don involved dinking around with NPR playing in the background, spending time with his kids and grandkids, and enjoying an Old Milwaukee. Don was a beloved husband, brother, father, and grandfather. He was the most compassionate and selfless person you ever had the chance to meet and was loved dearly by everyone who knew him.

Don is survived by his sons, Ben (Emily) and Ethan (Claire); five grandchildren, Lyra, Henry, Charlotte, Hannah, and Sawyer; his brothers, Mark (Mary) and Matt (Kim); brothers-in-law, Eric and Gregg; and many nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Lorie; and his parents, Don and Marion.

A celebration of Don's life is to come. Family and friends will be notified of arrangements. Donations can be made in Don's name to the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

