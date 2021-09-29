Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Stoddard
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Stoddard, Donald D.

MONONA - Donald D. Stoddard, 86, retired Madison educator, went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. He was born on Jan. 22, 1935, in Richland Center, Wis., the son of Donald V. Stoddard and Violet (Nachreiner) Stoddard. After divorcing, Violet married Gerald "Bill" Nelson, the man Don knew as "Dad" his entire life.

As a youth, Don lived and attended school in Ithaca, Wis., and graduated from Richland Center High School in 1953. He received his B.S. in education from UW-La Crosse, and his M.S. in education from UW-Madison. He married Nancy Chitwood in 1958, in Soldier's Grove, Wis. Don was employed with the MMSD for over 40 years as a classroom teacher and principal.

Don was an active member at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Monona and Madison East Kiwanis. Don was passionate about a wide variety of pursuits. He enjoyed genealogy, woodworking, wine making, gardening, photography, and developing his own photos as well as collecting cameras. Don was skilled in working on cars and was especially proud of his rebuilt 1959 MGA. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, camping, traveling in his motorhome, and especially Disney vacations while wintering in Florida.

Don is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, Jeffrey (Robin) Stoddard and Jerald (Becky) Stoddard; daughter, Jennifer (Pete) Boll; seven grandchildren, Shellane (Justin) Euler, Curtis (Ashley) Stoddard, Derek Stoddard, Rachel Stoddard, Cory Stoddard, Ryan Boll and Eric Boll; seven great-grandchildren, Levi, Alexa, Skylar, and Emmett Euler, Amelia and Colt Stoddard, and Violet Stoddard; sister, Lynette Bloom; brother, Paul (Sharon) Nelson; and brother, Winston (Sandra) Stoddard. Don was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Stoddard; and brother-in-law, Walter Bloom.

Funeral services will be held at ST. STEPHEN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5700 Pheasant Hill Road, Monona, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, with a visitation starting at 10 a.m.

Memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church or Madison East Kiwanis Foundation designated for scholarships. Mail to Madison East Kiwanis, 6303 Maywick Drive, Madison, WI 53718.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
10:00a.m.
ST. STEPHEN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
5700 Pheasant Hill Road, Monona, WI
Oct
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
ST. STEPHEN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
5700 Pheasant Hill Road, Monona, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Mr Stoddard was our Principal at Cherokee , 71-73, it must have been very challenging as it was the implementation of the middle school systems. He was always kind to us & with a smile always offering support. I would say a very, very fine gentleman. I only ended up in the Principals office once, it was my cousins fault....
James Norsetter
December 2, 2021
I also remember Mr. Stoddard as the principal at Cherokee Middle School in the mid-1970s. I got to know him because he was the staff adviser for the archery club of all things. We kids would pile into his light blue, two-door Ford Mustang (it was a bit crowded) and go to an indoor archery range on the Beltline next door to what is now Pitcher's Pub. I remember him being very kind and encouraging as we tried to make those recurve bows shoot our arrows down the lane to the target. He was a good principal and you could tell he really enjoyed the kids at Cherokee. It takes a special sort of person to work well with middle schoolers, and he was that person. Wishing you comfort and strength as you mourn his passing.
Kristina Shepard
October 2, 2021
It seems there are many names and faces I´ve all but forgotten from my early years, but when my sister Sara mentioned today that Mr. Stoddard died, I knew in an instant who he was. Upon seeing his picture here it all came back as if it were yesterday! I also remember him from Cherokee middle school. Though I never landed in the principals office, I remember him as being very approachable, with kind eyes and a "down home smile". Firm but kind. He kept that school in good form, which provided us kids with a safe, orderly, and respectful school environment . I´m saddened to hear of "Mr. Stoddards" passing, and send thoughts of comfort to all his loved ones.
Jean Pope
School
October 1, 2021
My deepest condolences to Principle Stoddard's family (Jerry I worked with you at the Essen Haus, my heart goes out to all of you) - he was my principle at Cherokee where my dad also taught and I remember him as being a fine example of school leadership. R.I.P. Principle Stoddard, and sending prayers of comfort and light out to his loved ones.
Mark Waterbury
School
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results