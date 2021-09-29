Stoddard, Donald D.

MONONA - Donald D. Stoddard, 86, retired Madison educator, went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. He was born on Jan. 22, 1935, in Richland Center, Wis., the son of Donald V. Stoddard and Violet (Nachreiner) Stoddard. After divorcing, Violet married Gerald "Bill" Nelson, the man Don knew as "Dad" his entire life.

As a youth, Don lived and attended school in Ithaca, Wis., and graduated from Richland Center High School in 1953. He received his B.S. in education from UW-La Crosse, and his M.S. in education from UW-Madison. He married Nancy Chitwood in 1958, in Soldier's Grove, Wis. Don was employed with the MMSD for over 40 years as a classroom teacher and principal.

Don was an active member at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Monona and Madison East Kiwanis. Don was passionate about a wide variety of pursuits. He enjoyed genealogy, woodworking, wine making, gardening, photography, and developing his own photos as well as collecting cameras. Don was skilled in working on cars and was especially proud of his rebuilt 1959 MGA. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, camping, traveling in his motorhome, and especially Disney vacations while wintering in Florida.

Don is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, Jeffrey (Robin) Stoddard and Jerald (Becky) Stoddard; daughter, Jennifer (Pete) Boll; seven grandchildren, Shellane (Justin) Euler, Curtis (Ashley) Stoddard, Derek Stoddard, Rachel Stoddard, Cory Stoddard, Ryan Boll and Eric Boll; seven great-grandchildren, Levi, Alexa, Skylar, and Emmett Euler, Amelia and Colt Stoddard, and Violet Stoddard; sister, Lynette Bloom; brother, Paul (Sharon) Nelson; and brother, Winston (Sandra) Stoddard. Don was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Stoddard; and brother-in-law, Walter Bloom.

Funeral services will be held at ST. STEPHEN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5700 Pheasant Hill Road, Monona, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, with a visitation starting at 10 a.m.

Memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church or Madison East Kiwanis Foundation designated for scholarships. Mail to Madison East Kiwanis, 6303 Maywick Drive, Madison, WI 53718.

