Donald Voigt
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Columbus High School
FUNERAL HOME
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
248 South Ludington Street
Columbus, WI

Voigt, Donald H.

COLUMBUS - Donald H. Voigt, age 77, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Larson House in Columbus, Wis.

Don was born on Jan. 21, 1943, to Herbert and Ruth (Radke) Voigt in Beaver Dam, Wis. After graduating from Columbus High School in 1961 he farmed the family farm. Five years later Don married Mary Ann Stuntebeck on Dec. 17, 1966, in Marshall. After starting a family, he became a feed truck driver for MoorMan's in Waupun and later drove for Waupun Truck Lines. Don started work at Quad Graphics in Hartford in 2000 as an operator in the inventory control department and remained there until his retirement in 2011. Don found pleasure in keeping busy on his small farm. When he wasn't occupied with the daily chores or repairing an old piece of farm equipment, he was reading or playing with one of his favorite cats.

Don is survived by his wife, Mary Ann of Fox Lake; children, Kim Voigt (Robert Gaude) of New York City, Chad Voigt of Iron Ridge, and Tom Voigt of Cedarburg; three grandchildren; three sisters, Dorothy Stelter of Beaver Dam, Janice Gibbs of Lemoore, Calif., and Shirley Fassbind of Monona; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Inurnment will be in Highland Memory Gardens, Cottage Grove.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Missy and the staff at Larson House for their many years of loving care and support and to Heartland Hospice, especially Kelly and Alison, for their care these past few years.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Don's life will be held on a future date. A special page has been created to honor Don: https://curealz.org/outreach/in-memory/donald-voigt/. Donations made to the Alzheimer's Disease Research Foundation accelerate research on curing Alzheimer's. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 9, 2020.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My dad was a hard working, helpful, friendly person. He loved farming & his old tractors. He loved being a local truck driver traveling all over Wisconsin. I remember as a kid riding along in his feed truck delivering feed to farms. He also really loved his cats and when I´d visit him at home he always had s cat in his lap. I never got to spend a lot of time with him in his retirement years as the dementia came rather quickly. He is dearly missed & loved. Love, his son Chad.
Chad Voigt
March 30, 2021
Don was the sweetest person. I took care of him at the Larson House for a yr. My sympathy go out to his family.

Tina Benzine
Tina Benzine
Friend
December 12, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Mary Ann and family and Donald´s sisters, Dorothy, Janice and Shirley. I have great memories of Donald growing up as his neighbor across Hwy 151. My memories of him include attending our one room country school together, snow sledding, ice skating, biking, shooting our BB guns, and playing with his dog Dusty. I remember him as a kind, soft-spoken and hard working fellow. Rest in peace, my old friend.
Jim Cigelske
December 9, 2020
