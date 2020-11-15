Zimmerman, Donald Lloyd "Don"

MCFARLAND - Donald Lloyd "Don" Zimmerman, age 86, of McFarland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation in Stoughton. He was born on Jan. 20, 1934, in Madison, the son of Lloyd and June (Evans) Zimmerman.

After graduating from Madison East High School in 1952, he joined the U.S. Army and proudly served in the Korean War. After the war, he met and married the love of his life, Eunice Dahl. They had two children, Diane (Rob) and Donnie (Stacy); four grandchildren, Cory (Nichole), Brad (April), Heidi (Curt) and Chandra; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Terry and Evan.

Don retired as an insurance investigator with Equifax. After retirement, he donated his time to the McFarland Food Pantry and was a proud member of the Lions Club and American Legion. He was a very good softball player, playing for many years in Madison baseball leagues. He loved Badgers football, the Packers and the Cubs. Don was a very giving and kind guy who loved his family and was much loved in return. One of the proudest days of Don's life was the day he was able to participate in the Badger Honor Freedom Flight with his son, Donnie.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family who will then decide which organizations to donate that best reflect what was important to Don.

We would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Nazareth Care Center for their wonderful care of Don. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

