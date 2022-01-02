Burgette, Donna J.

MADISON - Donna J. Burgette, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1938, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Ernest and Delma (Moe) Baumgartner.

Donna graduated from Verona High School in 1957 and went on to further her education by attending UW-Madison. She married Norman Burgette on April 6, 1962, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Madison.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society in Verona and volunteered for Habitat for Humanity Re-Store, Olbrich Gardens, the State Historical Museum, and the Immanuel Lutheran Church where she was also a lifelong member. Donna had her real estate license, but worked for the IRS and as an accountant for the State Historical Society for 38 years.

Donna was a master gardener. She enjoyed reading Danielle Steel novels and traveling the country in an RV to visit family. Donna often donated blood to the American Red Cross. She took part in the Elder Hostel trips for many years. She was also a member of the Packer Backers and marched proudly in numerous parades.

Donna is survived by her sister, Karen (Jim) Fletcher; son, Robert (Janet) Burgette; two daughters, Marie (Dick) Bach and Angela (Jon) Burgette; two stepdaughters, Carol Sexton and Sharon Lopez; stepson, Jerry (Bonnie) Burgette; five grandchildren, Kay-tee (Garrett) Wilton, Joshua Burgette, Chloe Burgette, Holly Anderson and Thor Burgette; two great-grandchildren, Lynlea and Abel; and nephew and niece, James and Kelly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; her parents; and her stepson, Paul Burgette.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison. Friends and family who wish to view Donna's service via LIVESTREAM may do so by visiting Donna's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and clicking on the Live Webcast link at the time of her service. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Donna's name may be made to Olbrich Gardens or Habitat for Humanity.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

