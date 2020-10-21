Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donna Hendricks
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020

Hendricks, Donna C. (Mulligan)

COLUMBUS - Donna C. (Mulligan) Hendricks of Columbus–a true matriarch, loving mother and doting grandmother-went to heaven on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the age of 84. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Jerome's Catholic Church in Columbus. A special thank you to Dr. Michael Frontiera, Dr. Rolf Poser, Dr. Sam Poser, Home Again Assisted Living and SSM Hospice Care. Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome's Catholic Church. Share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.