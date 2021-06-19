Menu
Donna Hilgendorf
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
3325 E Washington Ave
Madison, WI

Hilgendorf, Donna Jean (Holm)

MADISON – Donna Jean (Holm) Hilgendorf, age 61, passed away on Thursday June 17, 2021. Donna was born in 1959, in Madison the daughter of Roy "Ted" and Katherine "Kathy" Holm. She was a 1978 graduate of Madison LaFollette High School. Donna was united in marriage to the love of her life Dennis James Hilgendorf in 1980. Donna worked at the UW Hospital from 1977-2015.

Donna is survived by her mother Katherine "Kathy" (Moore) Holm; sisters Deb Holm and Diane Seim; nephew Jeff Derke; aunts Betsy Drysen and Shirley Moore; cousins and many many friends.

She is preceded in death by her father Roy "Ted" Holm; husband Dennis Hilgendorf; grandparents Clement (Marguerite) Holm and Lionel (Helen) Moore; uncles Dick Moore and Jimmy Drysen; and brother-in-law Richard Seim Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following options: Foundation for Dane County Parks, 5201 Fen Oak Dr. #208, Madison, WI 53718 to purchase a handicap accessible pier at Fish Camp Park in memory of Donna, to the charity of your choice, or simply do something special with someone you love.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday June 21, 2021, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3325 E. Washington Ave. Madison. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Sunday June 20, 2021, at the funeral home, and also from 10:00 AM until the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison (608) 249-6666

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
3325 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI
Jun
21
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
3325 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI
Jun
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
3325 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI
Jun
21
Burial
Roselawn Memorial Park
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
You will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved you! R.I.P
michael schwartz
Friend
June 21, 2021
Donna was always a beam of sunshine. I remember her well when I worked at the hospital. She always had a smile and she was very easy to talk with. Then years later when my husband had brain cancer she was Dr Albertini´s scheduler. She was always someone who cared about how you were doing and felt, and we sure missed her when she retired. She will be deeply missed by many Our condolences to her family.
Lynn Troia
June 20, 2021
