Hilgendorf, Donna Jean (Holm)

MADISON – Donna Jean (Holm) Hilgendorf, age 61, passed away on Thursday June 17, 2021. Donna was born in 1959, in Madison the daughter of Roy "Ted" and Katherine "Kathy" Holm. She was a 1978 graduate of Madison LaFollette High School. Donna was united in marriage to the love of her life Dennis James Hilgendorf in 1980. Donna worked at the UW Hospital from 1977-2015.

Donna is survived by her mother Katherine "Kathy" (Moore) Holm; sisters Deb Holm and Diane Seim; nephew Jeff Derke; aunts Betsy Drysen and Shirley Moore; cousins and many many friends.

She is preceded in death by her father Roy "Ted" Holm; husband Dennis Hilgendorf; grandparents Clement (Marguerite) Holm and Lionel (Helen) Moore; uncles Dick Moore and Jimmy Drysen; and brother-in-law Richard Seim Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following options: Foundation for Dane County Parks, 5201 Fen Oak Dr. #208, Madison, WI 53718 to purchase a handicap accessible pier at Fish Camp Park in memory of Donna, to the charity of your choice, or simply do something special with someone you love.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday June 21, 2021, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3325 E. Washington Ave. Madison. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Sunday June 20, 2021, at the funeral home, and also from 10:00 AM until the service on Monday at the funeral home.

