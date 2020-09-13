Hohneke, Donna King Thacker

MADISON - Donna King Thacker Hohneke, age 91, passed away on Sept. 9, 2020. She was born April 22, 1929, to the late Peter V. King and Rose M. (Buhler) King in Madison, Wis.

Donna was a homemaker and mother. She was married to John C. Thacker until his death on March 28, 1981. On April 23, 1994, she married Duane E. Hohneke of Madison, Wis., and was married to him until his passing on Aug. 13, 2019. Donna attended Emerson Elementary School, St. Raphael's Parochial School and graduated in 1947 from Edgewood High School. Before her 1953 marriage to John Thacker, Donna was employed by the Records and Registration Office at the University of Wisconsin where she thoroughly enjoyed her time at the University. Donna moved to Prescott, Ariz., as a widow in 1981. For two and a half years Donna was employed as a salesperson at a Jewelry and International Gift Shop in Prescott, Ariz. Donna was a member of the National Catholic Society of Foresters since 1947 through St. James Church in Madison, Wis.

Donna is survived by her two children, Mary Thacker (Dallas, Texas) and Michelle (Clifford) Ogden (Cross Plains, Wis.). She is further survived by three grandchildren, John (McKensie), Jessica (Ian) and Jason Ogden; her great-grandchildren, Paisley and Hazel; and a sister, Dolores (Paul) Bernards of Waunakee, Wis. She was preceded in death by her son, Peter (Christine) in 2009; and her brother, Jerome King in 1980.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5460 Mary Lake Rd, Westport, Wisconsin, with Father Vincent Racanelli presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

A special thank you to Monsignor Gerard Healy for his many visits and prayers, as well as the All Saints Community staff for their support and accommodations. Also, the UW Hospital fourth floor medical personnel for their excellent care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Donna's name to Catholic Charities. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

