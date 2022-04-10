Menu
Donna Buse McLeod
Donna Buse McLeod

MIDDLETON – Donna Buse McLeod, age 91, of Middleton, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

Please join us for a reception to celebrate the life of Donna B. McLeod at the FIRST UNITARIAN SOCIETY, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Visitors are invited to share memories with Donna's family. Light refreshments will be served. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Briarpatch (https://youthsos.org). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Apr. 10, 2022.
