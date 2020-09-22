Napoleone, Donna Marie (Murphy)

MADISON - Donna Marie (Murphy) Napoleone, born Jan. 2, 1946, died suddenly at the UW Hospital ER on Sept. 16, 2020. Donna was born in Boston, Mass.

She attended Marian High School and The University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Donna married Peter in Basel, Switzerland in 1969. She came to Madison in 1977 and worked in UW Food Service. She and Peter lived in Milwaukee, Horicon, and chose to retire in Madison. She was a volunteer at the Madison Senior Center. She was a frequent shopper at several Madison thrift stores. She will be remembered lovingly by family and friends as having been kind and compassionate.