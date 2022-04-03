Menu
Donna Marie Schiess
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
302 Columbus St
Sun Prairie, WI

Donna Marie Schiess

Nov. 2, 1932 - March 20, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE - Donna Marie Schiess, age 89, died on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Sun Prairie. She was born on November 2, 1932, in Madison to Robert and Mildred (Strohmenger) Blaschka. She married Jacob Schiess on April 24, 1954, at Sacred Hearts Church in Sun Prairie.

Donna is survived by her 5 children: Kathy (John) Quinn of Sun City West, AZ, Jim (Debbie) of Windsor, Jeff of Sun Prairie, John (Tanis) of Waukesha, and Joe of Sun Prairie; 9 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren; and a brother, Robert (Ann) Blaschka of Pleasanton, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jake; and Jeff's wife, Ann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday. Burial will be at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rainbow Hospice or Hyland Crossing.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 3, 2022.
