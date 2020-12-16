Menu
Donna Schultz
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Barneveld High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - Verona Chapel
220 South Enterprise Drive
Verona, WI

Schultz, Donna Jean

VERONA - Donna Jean Schultz, age 83, passed away on Dec. 8, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wis. Donna was born Jan. 17, 1937, in Dodgeville, Wis., to Henry and Frances (McKinney) Walstad. She graduated from Barneveld High School and married Alard Schultz on Oct. 22, 1955. Donna was a long-time employee at St Mary's Hospital. She enjoyed cards, yardwork, and her family.

Donna is survived by daughter-in-law, Jody Schultz of Verona; daughter, Brenda (Steve) Grabandt of Mount Horeb; and brothers, Randy (Linda Sue) Schultz of Oregon and Todd (Julie) Schultz of Maryland. Donna is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family members and friends too numerous to mention. Donna was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alard Schultz; son, Jeffrey Schultz; her parents; and numerous siblings. No Mass or funeral will be held at this time. A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to Agrace Hospice or St. James Lutheran Church in Verona.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

(608) 845-6625


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 16, 2020.
Ryan Funeral Home - Verona Chapel
Our deepest sympathies go out to All of Donna's family. I have known Al & Donna since I was 18, met them while working at M&I Bank (in the early 80's). The last 27 years we have lived directly behind them and we loved being neighbors. They were two very special people to me. We will miss Donna. Especially in the summer... A Great Lady, a great friend. Thoughts, hugs, and prayers go out to you all... that you find comfort in your memories of her, strength from the wisdom and knowledge she taught and gave to you, and find peace in knowing she is now happy once again, side by side with your father. Pat & Pamela Marshall
Pam & Pat Marshall
December 17, 2020
