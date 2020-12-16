Schultz, Donna Jean

VERONA - Donna Jean Schultz, age 83, passed away on Dec. 8, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wis. Donna was born Jan. 17, 1937, in Dodgeville, Wis., to Henry and Frances (McKinney) Walstad. She graduated from Barneveld High School and married Alard Schultz on Oct. 22, 1955. Donna was a long-time employee at St Mary's Hospital. She enjoyed cards, yardwork, and her family.

Donna is survived by daughter-in-law, Jody Schultz of Verona; daughter, Brenda (Steve) Grabandt of Mount Horeb; and brothers, Randy (Linda Sue) Schultz of Oregon and Todd (Julie) Schultz of Maryland. Donna is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family members and friends too numerous to mention. Donna was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alard Schultz; son, Jeffrey Schultz; her parents; and numerous siblings. No Mass or funeral will be held at this time. A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to Agrace Hospice or St. James Lutheran Church in Verona.

