Suby, Donna Mae

MADISON - Donna passed away suddenly and peacefully, surrounded by family members, on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, after a long battle with health issues.

Donna Mae Suby was born Jan. 4, 1938, to Ernest and Raphany Ferden in Lanesboro, Minn. Donna graduated from Rushford High School, Rushford, Minn., and received a bachelor's degree in business from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. While at Luther, she met John, and they were married June 6, 1959. Early in their marriage, Donna was a teacher in Milwaukee, Washington, D.C., and Madison. She came out of retirement to be John's first assistant when he founded John F. Suby and Associates in 1972. Donna was very active in Matt's life, going to as many games and activities as possible. She was even the coach of the neighborhood kids' first T-Ball team. Later in life, Donna became very close to, and active in, her granddaughter Samantha's life. They talked multiple times every day, spent countless days and weeks together in Madison, Rockford and especially Palm Desert. They were best friends and total partners in crime. Donna was very happy and proud of Samantha's recent marriage to Andrew and lit up any time the wedding or Andrew was mentioned.

Donna loved bridge and was a lifetime master, spending many afternoons at the Madison Bridge Club, playing in local tournaments, or just playing with friends.

Donna is survived by her husband of 62 years, John; son, Matt; and granddaughter, Samantha Suby Webb (Andrew).

We would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place Nakoma-Autumn Lane for their compassionate care over the last year. We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses of the fifth floor ICU at St. Mary's Hospital for making Donna's last days and hours as peaceful and comfortable as possible.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to University of Wisconsin Foundation, re: Wisconsin Alzheimer's Institute, US Bank Lockbox, P.O. Box 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434