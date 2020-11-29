Taylor, Donna

MADISON – Donna Taylor, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Donna was born on Oct. 29, 1931, in Arlington, Wis., to Herbert and Linda (Mielke) Steffenhagen. On Nov. 29, 1953, she married Lloyd Taylor, and they had three children.

She loved gardening and spending time with her family. She loved playing the piano and singing with her sisters. She was always the life of the party!

Donna is survived by her two children, Barbara Taylor (Tom) Clark and Bruce Taylor; two grandchildren, Taylor Clark and Cordel Clark (Kelsie Fowler); and sister, Shirley Jacobus.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd Taylor; daughter, Debra Taylor; brothers, Laurece Steffenhagen and Herbert Jr. Steffenhagen; and sisters, Ruth Caldwell, Verona Howard, Isabelle Henrickson, and Marlene Young.

A private entombment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.

