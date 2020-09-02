Welbes, Donna

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Donna Welbes, 88, passed away on Aug. 22, 2020. Donna was born to Michael and Theresa (Jennings) Welbes on Jan. 31, 1932, in Bridgewater, S.D. She graduated from St. Catherine's College in St. Paul with a degree in music; she returned a year later to the University of Minnesota to earn her degree in elementary education. She taught at schools in Minnesota, Washington, and Madison, Wis. She moved to Madison in 1969 and taught in the Madison Public Schools until her retirement in 1997; she was a devoted educator and an inspirational colleague. She specialized in reading education and received a Distinguished Service Award for her amazing work.

Donna enjoyed a wide circle of deep friendships, some of which lasted throughout her life and across many miles. She traveled to Europe and throughout the United States, enjoying new experiences and the company of friends. Donna was a gifted pianist – she accompanied a million sing-a-longs, entertained countless parties, and occasionally 'performed' when requested. She particularly enjoyed playing duets with her niece, Dawn. Donna cherished her time with her family. She was especially close to her sister, Marjorie, and Marge's four children, as well as their spouses and children.

Donna was an avid reader, at one point belonging to two book clubs. She loved to reflect deeply and exchange ideas. She was actively involved in the Community of St. Benedict in Madison, Wis., for many years, growing spiritually through their fellowship, worship, community service and retreats. As she processed the necessary losses of aging, Donna faced changes in her life with grace and dignity. She eventually moved to West Lafayette, Ind., to be near her niece, and she enjoyed living in the same community with family for the first time in her adult life.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; and by her two siblings, Marjorie (Eugene) Garry and George Welbes. She is survived by nephews, Michael Welbes, Tony (Dawn Turgeon) Garry, Kevin Garry and George Garry; and by niece, Annette (Jim) Brehm. She has four great-nephews and one great-niece.