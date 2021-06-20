Werla, Donna Mae

MADISON - Donna Mae Werla, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Nov. 6, 1932, in Dane, Wis., the daughter of Joseph and Louise (Esser) Haag.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

