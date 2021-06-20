Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna Werla
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Werla, Donna Mae

MADISON - Donna Mae Werla, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Nov. 6, 1932, in Dane, Wis., the daughter of Joseph and Louise (Esser) Haag.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
WI
Jun
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH
602 Everglade Drive, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Prayers and sympathy to all the family. Donna's sister , Venida , was my classmate. Both very precious and special people.
JoAnn Buchanan-Rounds (Roelke )
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results