Weber, Donovan J.

SUN PRAIRIE - Donovan J. Weber, age 88, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at home. He was born on Sept. 25, 1933, in Portage, and was the son of August and Lilas (Allen) Weber. He married the love of his life, Carol Weisman, on Sept. 6, 1969, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in East Bristol. After graduating from Portage High School in 1951, Don served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years, then attended the UW-Madison School of Business, graduating with a degree in accounting in 1958. He worked for 30-plus years as a Corporate Auditor for the State of Wisconsin until his retirement in 1988.

Don will be remembered for his love of his grandchildren and the smile they put on his face, his inquisitiveness and desire to read the entire newspaper daily, his meticulous record keeping and his love of baseball and all things sweet. Don had a great sense of humor and an endless supply of creative solutions for everyday homeowner issues.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; their three daughters, Shara (Timothy) Allen of Rothschild, Jodi (Steve) Scherer of Sun Prairie, and Keri (Shane) Delsman of Grafton; eight grandchildren, Lucas and Nina Allen, Tanner, Colton, and Macy Scherer, and Finn, Ada and Evelyn Delsman; and a sister, Joan (Bill) Maxwell of Portage. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.

