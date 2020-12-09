Menu
Doreen Laufenberg
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Laufenberg, Doreen

MIDDLETON – Doreen Laufenberg, age 82, passed away quietly in her sleep on Dec. 5, 2020. Doreen was born in Madison on April 23, 1938. She was the daughter of John and Olivia (Kuehn) Laufenberg.

Doreen was a very craft-minded person. She liked to crochet, work on plastic canvas, make greeting cards, etc. She was always very patient and kind, never speaking a malicious word. She was a person of very few words.

Doreen is survived by her sister and caregiver for 29 years, Joann (Peter) Cerniglia; niece, Gina (Roger) Pili; nephews, Vince (Sarah) Cerniglia and Scott (Kate) Cerniglia; and great-nieces and nephews, Samantha and Olivia Pili, Anthony and Sophia Cerniglia and Matthew and Louis Cerniglia. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Olivia (Kuehn) Laufenberg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of Mass on Thursday. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing per household are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Doreen's name to the St. Vincent De Paul Society or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
7450 University Ave., Middleton, WI
Dec
10
Mass of Christian Burial
1:30p.m.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
7450 University Ave., Middleton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
JoAnn So sorry to hear about Doreen. She was so kind to me as a child. You are in my prayers. Anne
Anne Heilman
December 11, 2020
My condolences to you, Joann, on the death of your sister. She lived a long and happy life with all the great care given by you. I often think of all the crazy but good times of our younger years at St. Peter School and all the great friends we made on the playground! Stay well my friend. Dianne
Dianne Meinholz Hoffman
December 9, 2020
