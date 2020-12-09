Laufenberg, Doreen

MIDDLETON – Doreen Laufenberg, age 82, passed away quietly in her sleep on Dec. 5, 2020. Doreen was born in Madison on April 23, 1938. She was the daughter of John and Olivia (Kuehn) Laufenberg.

Doreen was a very craft-minded person. She liked to crochet, work on plastic canvas, make greeting cards, etc. She was always very patient and kind, never speaking a malicious word. She was a person of very few words.

Doreen is survived by her sister and caregiver for 29 years, Joann (Peter) Cerniglia; niece, Gina (Roger) Pili; nephews, Vince (Sarah) Cerniglia and Scott (Kate) Cerniglia; and great-nieces and nephews, Samantha and Olivia Pili, Anthony and Sophia Cerniglia and Matthew and Louis Cerniglia. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Olivia (Kuehn) Laufenberg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of Mass on Thursday. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing per household are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Doreen's name to the St. Vincent De Paul Society or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

