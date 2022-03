Bohnenkamp, Doris M.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN - Doris M. Bohnenkamp, age 96, of Prairie du Chien, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Prairie Maison. Private family funeral services will be held at the Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Monsignor Charles Stoetzel officiating, with burial in the Calvary Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Crossing Rivers Hospice or Prairie Catholic Schools. A celebration of Doris' life will be at a later date.

www.garrityfuneralhome.com