COLUMBUS - Doris K. Dingee, age 98, died on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. She was born to Henry and Evelyn Krenz on May 29, 1923, in Columbus. Doris graduated from UW-Whitewater where she earned her teaching degree and then taught for a short time. She was married to Lester Robbins on May 18, 1947, in Columbus, and they had two sons. He passed away in 1969. In 1973, Doris was married to John Dingee in San Francisco. She was employed for 25 years as a teller and supervisor at the Columbus branch of AnchorBank. She was an active community resident where she volunteered for the hospital auxiliary while also serving nine years on the board of directors at Columbus Community Hospital. Doris enjoyed golfing at the Columbus Country Club, where she was a longtime member. She also was an avid sports fan, especially the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, Bucks and Columbus Cardinals. Her massive collection of bells is 3000, give or take. Doris was an active and faithful member of the Olivet Church and its social circle.

Survivors include her son, Richard Robbins of Rockford, Ill.; five grandchildren, David (Heidi) Robbins, Andy (Sheila) Robbins, Nena (Zach) Davis, Kimberly Robbins, and Meredith Robbins; six great grandchildren, Brookelyn, Brody, Gracie, Maeve, Paul, and Luke; sister, Inez McMillan of Beaver Dam; daughter-in-law, Carol Robbins of Muskego; former daughter-in-law, Deb Robbins; nieces, nephews, step-children, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester; husband, John, in 2001; and son, Donn Robbins, in 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 30, at the OLIVET CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, Columbus. The Rev. Ruth Bradshaw will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials directed to the Olivet Church or Prairie Ridge Health are appreciated. Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Home Again. Please share your online condolences with Doris' family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

