Doris Jane Marks

July 26, 1932 - April 15, 2022

MADISON - Doris Jane Marks, age 89, of Madison, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on July 26, 1932, in Aurora, Ill., the daughter of Lester and Bernice (Bohnstedt) Witte.

Doris married Floyd Marks on August 19, 1950. She has been an active member of Hope Lutheran Church since 1934 and lived in Stoughton from 1955 to 2016, where she worked as a bank teller.

Doris is survived by her son, Conrad (Linda) Marks; son-in-law, Michael Hammer; grandchildren, Shelly (Joe) Learned, Nathan (Lisa) Marks, and Tracy (Gregory) Marks Geib; great-grandchildren, Ethan Learned, Andi Marks, Lilian Geib, and Coral Marks; and great-great-grandchild, Ethan Learned Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd Marks; daughter, Brenda Hammer; and sister, Joyce Gausmann-Watson.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

