Miller, Doris M.

FALL RIVER - Doris M. Miller, age 96, of Fall River, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at The Meadows in Fall River, Wis. Doris was born in Kenosha, Wis., on May 4, 1924, to Adam and Eleanor Jardin and graduated from Fall River High School in 1942. Living through the Great Depression and World War II helped establish Doris' solid foundation of faith, family and friends which would define her long and full life. A thoughtful and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Doris worked for many years in the Fall River School District Superintendent's Office.

An avid reader, skilled euchre player and enthusiastic sports fan, Doris enjoyed bowling, watching baseball, UW men's and women's sports. She was often seen - and heard - supporting Fall River High School boys' and girls' athletic teams. When she wasn't attending athletic events, it was not unusual to find her at home enjoying several sporting events simultaneously on TV and radio. A lifelong dream finally came true in 2016 when her beloved Chicago Cubs finally won the World Series.

Doris married Harold "Happy" Miller at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Doylestown, Wis., in 1948. Her children and their spouses include Michael (Betsy) of Palo Alto, Calif.; David of Weston, Wis.; James (Debra) of Waunakee, Wis.; Mary (Gerald) Glomb of Marine on St. Croix, Minn.; and Robert (Jodi) of Fall River. Doris cherished her grandchildren, Matt, Nick, Lucas, Hilary, Kendall, Kevin, Travis; and great-grandson, Rex; along with many special nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband in 2007 and her "equally lovely" sister and only sibling Ruth Breiner. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at The Meadows and Hillside Hospice of Beaver Dam, Dr. Rolf Poser and Father Garrett Kau for their compassionate and professional care.

A private family graveside service is being held at St. Patrick's Cemetery with a public memorial planned in the future. Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Doylestown, Wis. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus 920-623-5850