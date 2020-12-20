Menu
Doris Payne
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Madison East High School
Payne, Doris (Gotzion)

MADISON - Doris (Gotzion) Payne, age 89, passed away unexpectedly due to COVID complications on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at home with her son by her side. She was born on May 31, 1931, in Madison, the daughter of Steven and Evelyn (Bailey) Gotzion. She was raised and enjoyed living her entire life in Madison.

Doris graduated from East High School in 1950. She married her high school sweetheart, Theodore "Butch" Payne, in 1953 and enjoyed many happy years together until Butch's death in 2013. Doris worked for the Air National Guard until 1968 when her son was born and she then enjoyed the job of motherhood and raising her son. She later worked for the Madison Metropolitan School District as a classroom aid.

Doris enjoyed volunteering with the Red Cross and Madison Elks Lodge. She also enjoyed traveling with Butch and their many family and friends. Doris was a devoted wife, a wonderful mother and a friend you could always count on.

Doris is survived by her son, John Payne; brother, David Gotzion; sister-in-law, Marion Gotzion; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Evelyn Gotzion; husband, Butch Payne; brother, Dean Gotzion, and sister-in-law, Kay Gotzion.

A celebration of her life will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Dane County Humane Society or Our Savior Deaf Lutheran Church in Madison, Wis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Mom, I thank you for all your guidance throughout my life. I love you and will miss you! Love, John.

Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear your loss of your mother. I will be praying for God to give you and your family for uplifting comfort and strength through this time.
Betty Sharp
December 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss of your Mother giving you our sympathy also May God give you the strength and comfort to bear the grieve processing
Jane R Cerutti
December 22, 2020
