Doris Simonson
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Simonson, Doris Heathcote

MADISON - Doris Simonson, age 94, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Agrace Hospice. Doris Coad and her identical twin, Dorothy, were born on Jan. 6, 1927.

Doris graduated valedictorian of West Allis Central High School, Class of 1944. She attended Milwaukee Business College and was a stenographer for the FBI in Milwaukee. She married George E. Heathcote Sr. in 1951. Doris and George moved to Madison and had four children. George passed away in 1970. Doris married Reuben Gartman and moved to Fort Atkinson in 1972; Reuben died 15 years later. In 1990, Doris married Gordon Simonson and they were married for 21 years, until his passing in 2011. Doris moved to Oakwood Village in Madison in 2012 to be closer to her family.

Doris was always active in her church, Methodist Episcopal Church in West Allis, Bethany Methodist in Madison, and First United Methodist Church in Fort Atkinson. She was a member of Eastern Star in both Madison and Fort Atkinson.

Doris enjoyed playing bridge and golf and wintering in Naples, Fla. Doris loved spending time with her family. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Doris is survived by her three daughters, Gail (Con) Parde, Gwen (Mike) Babcock and Jill (Kevin Hill) Heathcote; son, George (Melinda) Heathcote Jr.; and her beloved twin sister, Dorothy Lindgren.

A celebration of life will be held later this year when her family can gather joyfully and safely.

If you wish to memorialize Doris, please donate to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We remember Doris as always upbeat kind and sharing person. We knew her well from church in Fort Atkinson. When she moved to Madison we always included Doris in out 1st United Methodist Church get together at Oakwood.
Tom and Josie Gobel
March 22, 2021
