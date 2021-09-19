Althoff, Dorothy Mae

SUN PRAIRIE - Dorothy Mae Althoff, age 91, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge in Madison. Dorothy was born Dec. 13, 1929, in Waukesha, to the late Orin and Evelyn (Schaefer) Kreger. She was a lifelong resident of Sun Prairie and attended Sun Prairie High School.

Dorothy is survived by her seven children, Kathleen (Dave) Hafner, Michael (Geri Hauf) Schroud, Kristine (Gene) Hohmann, Jamie (Rhoda) Schroud, Julie (Steven) Sabatke, Thomas (Kathy) Schroud, and David (Nicole) Schroud; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Willis Schroud; and brother, Robert Kreger.

A memorial service will be at 12 noon on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace. Inurnment will follow at Sun Prairie City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054