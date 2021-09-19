Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Althoff
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Sun Prairie High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI

Althoff, Dorothy Mae

SUN PRAIRIE - Dorothy Mae Althoff, age 91, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge in Madison. Dorothy was born Dec. 13, 1929, in Waukesha, to the late Orin and Evelyn (Schaefer) Kreger. She was a lifelong resident of Sun Prairie and attended Sun Prairie High School.

Dorothy is survived by her seven children, Kathleen (Dave) Hafner, Michael (Geri Hauf) Schroud, Kristine (Gene) Hohmann, Jamie (Rhoda) Schroud, Julie (Steven) Sabatke, Thomas (Kathy) Schroud, and David (Nicole) Schroud; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Willis Schroud; and brother, Robert Kreger.

A memorial service will be at 12 noon on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace. Inurnment will follow at Sun Prairie City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI
Sep
21
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI
Sep
21
Inurnment
Sun Prairie City Cemetery
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results