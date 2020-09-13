Baltes, Dorothy S.

MADISON - 1 Corinthians 10:24 - "Let no one seek their own good, but the good of their neighbor." Whether she was hostessing at Hoffman House, working with life-long friends at Capital Supply Company, teaching Sunday School at Zion Lutheran Church, chairing the East High School class of 1945 Reunion Committee, or being a confidant and inspiration to her countless friends, Dorothy Baltes lived a life caring about her neighbor over herself. Her life at Oakwood Village East quickly became her new "project" - befriending all newcomers, helping current friends ease into their new life in God's hands, and celebrating the world around us. Over 30 children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews have been touched by her optimism and guided by her example of giving. Dorothy passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

In accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, a drive-through visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 12: 30 p.m. A private funeral service will be held.

Memorials may be made to the Oakwood Foundation - Pastoral Care Fund, 5565 Tancho Drive, Madison, WI 53718. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com

