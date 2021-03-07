Breunig, Dorothy A.

WAUNAKEE - Dorothy A. Breunig, 81, of Waunakee, passed peacefully on Feb. 28, 2021. She was born Aug. 27, 1939, to Jacob and Lena (Laufenberg) Kaltenberg and was a lifelong resident of Waunakee. On June 28, 1960, Dorothy married Peter E. Breunig of Roxbury, Wis.

Dorothy is survived by her husband; and three children, David (Elizabeth) Gerard of Eau Claire, Jeffrey (Kimberly) Breunig of Madison, and Jem (Colleen Cunningham) Daley of Black Earth; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Tharsella Kaltenberg, Helen Kaltenberg, Lucy Kaltenberg, and Kathleen Kaltenberg.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marion Hecker, Alice Yelk and Helen Pertzborn; brothers, Norbert, Jerome, Jim, and Donald Kaltenberg; and by one infant son and two infant daughters.

Dorothy was a beloved employee and co-worker as the dietary manager for 27 years at the Waunakee Manor. She was a great cook of classic recipes. She enjoyed gardening, and the yard at their cottage had flowers planted everywhere. Dorothy and Peter loved to dance and listen to polka music. They enjoyed playing cards with friends. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending many band and choral concerts over the years.

Dorothy had a smile that could light up a room and a wonderfully honest laugh. She never hesitated for a moment to give you a warm hug.

A private funeral will be held on Monday, March 8, at St. John's Catholic Church in Waunakee at 11 a.m. Livestream available at stjb.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2820 Walter Commons Lane, #132, Madison, WI 53718, or at alz.org or Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South Street, Waunakee, WI 53597, or at stjb.org.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Waunakee Manor and Agrace for all the care and comfort they provided.

